WYMT partners with Kentucky Blood Center for winter blood drive

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center Monday to hold a blood drive from 3 p.m. to 7p.m.

Anyone is welcome to give blood. Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

The donation center is set up outside the station in Hazard. While supplies last, anyone who is able to donate blood can get a free Kentucky Blood Center hoodie.

