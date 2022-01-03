WYMT partners with Kentucky Blood Center for winter blood drive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center Monday to hold a blood drive from 3 p.m. to 7p.m.

Anyone is welcome to give blood. Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

The donation center is set up outside the station in Hazard. While supplies last, anyone who is able to donate blood can get a free Kentucky Blood Center hoodie.

