WYMT hosts Kentucky Blood Center Blood Drive

(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT station in Hazard hosted a blood drive operated by Kentucky Blood Center on Monday.

The event started at 3p.m. and ran until 7p.m. Officials with the KCB said more than 17 people had signed up to give blood.

”It’s a good thing to do, especially with Western Kentucky, with the tornadoes that have been going on there. I know the blood center is really low on blood and I feel like it’s something I should do.” said Kathy Haley.

KBC Coordinators say the whole process to give blood usually takes under 45 minutes, but the 15 minutes it takes to draw the blood can save up to three people’s lives.

If you’d like more information on where you can donate, click here.

