Wintry weather wraps up early, sunny skies return by this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The snow chances will continue for a little while this morning, but our skies will start to clear by this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Some of you will likely wake up with some snow on the ground, especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 20s by mid-morning and then rebound back into the mid-30s later today. Make sure to be careful on the roads early, especially in the higher elevations or any that might be snow-covered.

Here are the alerts that are scheduled to end on Monday morning:

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are scheduled to end by mid-morning on Monday. (WYMT)

The skies should clear by late morning or early afternoon, allowing sunshine to return to the region.

Tonight, look for clear skies and cold conditions. Most of us will likely drop to around 20 and some that still have snow on the ground could make it into the teens. Any snow that melts today will likely re-freeze overnight, so watch out for black ice on Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

We are sunny and warmer on Tuesday, with highs returning into the mid to upper 40s. Look for a few more clouds on Tuesday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the upper 20s.

We are tracking another cold front for Thursday that could bring more chances for rain and snow to the region. It looks like we could have a midnight high before lows drop into the teens by Friday morning.

Friday will be a similar situation to Monday with some morning chances for snow before skies start to clear in the afternoon. Highs will be colder, only making it into the upper 20s to around 30.

