University of Kentucky to continue with plans to resume classes next week

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will continue with plans to return to in-person classes next week.

President Eli Capilouto said the university will continue to monitor the rising case numbers.

In a letter to campus, Capilouto stressed the importance of boosters. He said UK will make boosters available for everyone on campus soon.

UK will also follow the latest isolation protocols from the CDC, which means five days of isolation after a positive case, then five days of masking up after that.

