TyTy Washington Jr. named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for third time

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky men’s basketball’s freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. Washington has now earned the distinction a league-leading three times this season.

Washington Jr., the “silent assassin,” as UK head coach John Calipari calls him, had another quietly solid week. Washington averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in dominating victories over Missouri and High Point this past week.

Washington scored 14 points and grabbed six boards in the SEC opener vs. Missouri, making 2 of 4 3-pointers. He followed that performance with 15 points and a career-high nine assists in just 25 minutes vs. High Point. He made 6 of 9 from the floor in that game, including 3 of 5 from long range. Washington has dished out 31 assists over his last six games and is shooting 50% from the floor this season.

In Kentucky’s 11 victories, Washington is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game. He is shooting 53.5% from the field, 44.2% from behind the arc and 83.3% from the line in victories. He has scored in double figures in 10 of the 11 wins with nine points in the dominating victory over North Carolina. In those wins, Washington is also second on the team in assists per game (3.9) and third in rebounds per game (4.7).

For the season, Washington is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 50% from the floor. He has dished out 31 assists over the last six games.

Washington is the first UK player to earn SEC Freshman of the Week at least three times in a season since Tyrese Maxey in 2019-20. Maxey was recognized three times for a weekly honor before being selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team by the league’s coaches at the conclusion of the regular season.

