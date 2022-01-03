Advertisement

Road improvements announced for Clay County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During her time in Clay County Monday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced funding for road improvements.

More than $120,000 will go towards resurfacing Sester Hollow Road and Curry Branch Road, with the aim of helping improve infrastructure in Clay County.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said it is about improvement across the Commonwealth.

“What’s really important is that we’re focusing on these rural roads in rural parts of the state,” she said. “That need the most attention, really, in investment and we’re committing to make sure that we carry that through.”

Additionally, more than $80,000 will help resurface Swindling Hollow Road near Annville in Jackson County.

