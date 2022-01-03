Advertisement

Road crews in Ky. deal with first big snow event of the year

Portions of southern and eastern Kentucky saw their first snow fall of 2022 over night.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many parts of Kentucky got their first taste of snow overnight.

The ground was covered in snow in parts of southern and eastern Kentucky Monday morning, and road crews were out plowing, salting, and making sure the asphalt was A-okay.

“We’re always thinking about when a snow event occurs, what’s going to happen. How can we make these roadways safer?” said Amber Hale with KYTC.

Hale works with district eight, which covers a large section of southern Kentucky. She said they had crews out all throughout the district as snow moved in.

“Cumberland, Clinton, Wayne, and McCreary, you know we’ve seen quite a bit of accumulation in those areas, and then as you go eastern over into eastern Pulaski and Rockcastle County as well,” Hale said.

Hale said our unseasonably warm December actually played a big role in how crews were able to deal with this first snow of the year. The road temperatures were up, and highly traveled roads like I-75 saw even warmer road temperatures, making things a bit easier on crews.

“We did have some areas that saw some slick spots but fortunately most of what hit quickly turned into slush because those road temperatures were so warm,” Hale said.

But those warm road temperatures may not last. Hale said as more cold settles in and another chance for snow looms, the second snowfall of 2022 could be a bit tougher to handle.

“It could play in. You know if the temperatures do drop throughout the week and leading up to this next event, that will make it a little bit more of a challenge possibly depending on what comes in,” Hale said.

Hale said whatever the next wintry blast has in store, crews will be ready.

