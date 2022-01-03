Quiet few days ahead as winter’s chill returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active start to 2022 with warmth and storms replaced by cold and snow, we’re finally able to catch our breath with a quiet few days ahead.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After some of us got a few inches of snow this morning, our evening remains quiet as skies continue to clear out. Combine the snowfall from this morning with clearing skies overnight, and we’re in for a very chilly night! Lows should drop down into the lower 20s, with some spots that saw a bit more snowfall likely to drop into the upper teens! And this just two days after many of us saw temperatures in the low to middle 70s!

Another quiet day expected for Tuesday as sunshine continues during the day. Southerly winds kick in during the late morning, which will help temperatures warm a tad back to around where we should be for this time of year into the middle to upper 40s. A fairly average overnight with clouds beginning to work back in, lows remain in the low to middle 30s.

Through the Week

Wednesday should remain a quieter day as we await another potential snowmaker late in the week. Highs remain in the middle to upper 40s as skies turn mostly cloudy during the afternoon.

Our next chance for snow looks to work in later Thursday into early Friday. It’s a bit early to get down into the details, but things should start as rain Thursday afternoon and into the evening before temperatures tumble from highs in the 40s to lows in the teens. This should allow things to change over to a little bit of light snow. As of now, the chance for accumulations doesn’t look great, but we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on things.

We start to clear out with highs struggling to get back into the 30s for Friday afternoon. We warm back up nicely into the 40s and 50s. Saturday looks to be on the drier side with a few showers possible as we head into Sunday and early next week.

