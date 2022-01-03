Advertisement

Police: Williamsburg woman attempted to smuggle drugs into detention center

Cara Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg
Cara Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Department officials announced the arrest of a woman on drug charges on Monday morning.

Cara Lawson, 33, was arrested on January 1, after deputies said they found her with 36 grams of suspected meth.

She was charged with attempting to smuggle an illegal substance into the Whitley County Detention Center.

Lawson was originally arrested after a domestic violence call.

