Advertisement

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Pike County Emergency Management officials begin assessing flood damage
The highest totals on the map below will still be above 2,500 feet, but it looks increasingly...
From severe weather to accumulating snow: Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Current list of roads closed due to Saturday’s flooding
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Flooding reported in Floyd County after Saturday’s heavy rain

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57
KYTC officials prep for more severe weather
KYTC officials prep for more severe weather
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end