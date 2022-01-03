Advertisement

Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say

By WMUR staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen in over two years.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help and say they’re investigating new clues.

The investigation continued New Year’s Day to find 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen at a residence in Manchester in October 2019.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said they’re assisting Manchester police, who are now investigating new leads.

“I have detectives working on this that all have children of their own. I do not doubt their level of commitment and we’re going to stay at this 24/7,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Investigators are not commenting on Harmony’s parents or on how they found out the child was missing, only saying they have spoken to several family members.

“We’re not searching for any adult. We’re not searching for anybody right now other than Harmony, and that is kind of why I wanted to do this, to bring the focus to this little girl right here,” Aldenberg said.

Manchester police say Harmony’s disappearance was only brought to their attention earlier this week.

They are asking anyone who may have seen her in the last couple of years to give them a call.

The most recent photos of Harmony available were taken when she was about 5 years old.

When last seen, Harmony was about 4 feet tall. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is blind in her right eye, so she may be wearing glasses.

Police say she may have been going to school in Massachusetts when she was last seen.

“I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and think it’s irrelevant, call us and say, ‘I saw her a year ago. I saw her 18 months ago. I saw her a week ago.’ Let’s lessen that two-year window and keep shrinking that two-year window to the present day today, and let’s chase down every possible avenue in hopes of finding Harmony,” Aldenberg said.

