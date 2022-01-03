Advertisement

Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57

Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County Judge-Executive Victor Slone died on Sunday at the age of 57.

Slone announced on Facebook in early December that he would not run for re-election due to declining health.

In the same post, Slone said he had been battling cancer for several years, and his condition had recently deteriorated.

Governor Andy Beshear appointed Slone to the position in April 2021.

Slone’s term was scheduled to last until December 2022.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Pike County Emergency Management officials begin assessing flood damage
The highest totals on the map below will still be above 2,500 feet, but it looks increasingly...
From severe weather to accumulating snow: Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Current list of roads closed due to Saturday’s flooding
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Flooding reported in Floyd County after Saturday’s heavy rain

Latest News

KYTC officials prep for more severe weather
KYTC officials prep for more severe weather
WATCH | An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City
WATCH | An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City
WATCH | Recycle decorations to keep Lexington as green as the Christmas trees
WATCH | Recycle decorations to keep Lexington as green as the Christmas trees
Coal Run in Pike County sees structural damage following severe floods