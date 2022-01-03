Long lines at COVID testing sites across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demand for COVID testing is creating long lines at testing sites across the area.

Some sites are setting records for the number of people coming through.

Bluewater DX said they sent 700 positive tests to the state last Thursday. That’s a record number of positive tests in one day for them so far throughout this entire pandemic.

“The volume we saw from the week before Christmas to the week after was completely different,” Bluewater DX Lab Director Erik Korte said.

He said the dramatic increase in positive cases tells him one thing.

“Omicron is incredibly infectious, it’s a highly infectious variant, we are still hoping that it is going to have mild symptoms in most people,” Korte said.

Car after car at Southeast Christian Church’s testing lot were carrying people hoping they didn’t have COVID. Staff said they’ve been setting records for people coming to get tested. The line there wrapped around the parking lot and split into three.

“Well I tried to the other day and everybody was so backed up I couldn’t get an appointment,” said Deana Nash.

She thinks may have contracted something from a family member during the holidays. Nash said she felt bad for the last four days and waited for a test on Monday for an hour and a half.

“I hope I’m negative, but I’m not sure about that,” she said.

But with long lines seemingly everywhere, Norton Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Steve Hester said not everyone should be getting tested.

“Just for random surveillance it’s not really indicated unless you know you’ve had an exposure or are having symptoms,” Hester said.

He said people who are sick should get tested and so should people who know they’ve been exposed, but not right away.

“You really want to wait a three to five day period before getting tested,” said Hester.

But with holiday travel over and school starting up again, people want to know, now.

Bluewater DX said they have plenty of testing capacity and they’re still turning around tests by the end of the next day. They are shifting staff between testing sites to help balance demand.

