Knox Central hires Dustin Buckner as new head football coach

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season with an interim, the Knox Central Panthers have a new head coach.

According to a release from Knox County Public Schools, the Panthers will be coached by former Corbin assistant Dustin Buckner.

“We expect the coach to bring excitement to the entire Panther Nation, as he continues the success that Panther football is known for,” said Knox Central athletic director Jeff Canady in the release.

At Corbin, Buckner was the wide receiver coach and supported the players’ strength and conditioning.

This is not Buckner’s first time as a head coach. He led Jellico (TN) from 2015-17, leading the Blue Devils to their first playoff appearance since 2004.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for the opportunity given to us to lead the Knox Central football program,” said Buckner. “We are excited to pour ourselves into this program and community.”

Buckner replaces interim head coach Travis McDaniel, who led the Panthers to a 5-6 season in 2021.

