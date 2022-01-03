Advertisement

Knox Central hires Dustin Buckner as new head football coach

The Panthers have named their new head coach.
The Panthers have named their new head coach.(Camille Gear/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season with an interim, the Knox Central Panthers have a new head coach.

According to a release from Knox County Public Schools, the Panthers will be coached by former Corbin assistant Dustin Buckner.

“We expect the coach to bring excitement to the entire Panther Nation, as he continues the success that Panther football is known for,” said Knox Central athletic director Jeff Canady in the release.

At Corbin, Buckner was the wide receiver coach and supported the players’ strength and conditioning.

This is not Buckner’s first time as a head coach. He led Jellico (TN) from 2015-17, leading the Blue Devils to their first playoff appearance since 2004.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for the opportunity given to us to lead the Knox Central football program,” said Buckner. “We are excited to pour ourselves into this program and community.”

Buckner replaces interim head coach Travis McDaniel, who led the Panthers to a 5-6 season in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest totals on the map below will still be above 2,500 feet, but it looks increasingly...
From severe weather to accumulating snow: Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather alerts in place for overnight snow, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57
Current list of roads closed due to Saturday’s flooding
12-year-old in Breathitt County takes action during flooding
12-year-old in Breathitt County takes action during flooding

Latest News

Kentucky's Keion Brooks, Jr. celebrates with Davion Mintz during Kentucky's SEC opener against...
Kentucky moves up in the AP Top 25
Josh Paschal to enter NFL Draft
Wan'Dale Robinson during the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.
Robinson leads UK on late drive, beats Iowa 20-17 in Citrus Bowl
Former Perry Central point guard signs ten-day NBA contract