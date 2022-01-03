Advertisement

Kentucky moves up in the AP Top 25

Kentucky's Keion Brooks, Jr. celebrates with Davion Mintz during Kentucky's SEC opener against...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks, Jr. celebrates with Davion Mintz during Kentucky's SEC opener against Missouri on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.(John Lowe)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP/WYMT) - Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the latest rankings.

The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke.

No. 9 Auburn climbed into the top 10 for the first time this season. No. 16 Providence rose five spots in the week’s biggest jump. No. 24 Seton Hall had the biggest tumble by falling nine spots.

Kentucky moved up to No. 16, where they are tied with Providence. The Cats’ next opponent, LSU, comes in at No. 21.

RANKTEAM
1Baylor (13-0)
2Duke (11-1)
3Purdue (12-1)
4Gonzaga (11-2)
5UCLA (8-1)
6Kansas (11-1)
7USC (12-0)
8Arizona (11-1)
9Auburn (12-1)
10Michigan State (12-2)
11Iowa State (12-1)
12Houston (12-2)
13Ohio State (9-2)
14Texas (11-2)
15Alabama (10-3)
16 (tied)Providence (13-1)
16 (tied)Kentucky (11-2)
18Tennessee (9-3)
19Villanova (9-4)
20Colorado State (10-0)
21LSU (12-1)
22Xavier (11-2)
23Wisconsin (10-2)
24Seton Hall (9-3)
25Texas Tech (10-2)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest totals on the map below will still be above 2,500 feet, but it looks increasingly...
From severe weather to accumulating snow: Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather alerts in place for overnight snow, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57
Current list of roads closed due to Saturday’s flooding
12-year-old in Breathitt County takes action during flooding
12-year-old in Breathitt County takes action during flooding

Latest News

The Panthers have named their new head coach.
Knox Central hires Dustin Buckner as new head football coach
Josh Paschal to enter NFL Draft
Wan'Dale Robinson during the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.
Robinson leads UK on late drive, beats Iowa 20-17 in Citrus Bowl
Former Perry Central point guard signs ten-day NBA contract