Kentucky government officials prepare for 2022 legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new General Assembly.

Drawing new legislative district boundaries, the budget and COVID related issues are expected to highlight the agenda for the next several months.

Both chambers are expected to gavel in at noon Tuesday and hundreds of pieces of legislation will be discussed between then and April.

The first topic to be discussed is redistricting.

Lawmakers are required to vote on new district boundaries after every census and that will be the number one priority starting Tuesday. There could be a final bill voted on by this weekend.

Last week House Republicans unveiled their map that show four incumbents—two Democrats and two Republicans—essentially running against each other because they are in the same district. After that is passed, the attention could point to a two-year spending plan and the question is if COVID hero bonuses will be part of that.

Hundreds of bills have been pre-filed already.

Republican focus is on prohibition of more COVID mandates, such as bans on vaccines, and laws that would prevent churches or daycares from closing during states of emergencies.

For Democrats, some early filings point to increase of the state minimum wage and laws to prevent discrimination for gender identity or sexual orientation.

Two years ago, two issues that found some bipartisan support were sports gaming and allowing medicinal marijuana. The clock and COVID killed both of those during the 2020 session.

Governor Beshear will likely lay out his priorities for the session when he delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address, which is expected Wednesday night.

