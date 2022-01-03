Johnson County Schools implementing ‘test-to-stay’ program

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools in the state are starting to open up after the holiday break, but COVID-19 did not take a break.

Several schools are taking extra measures to stay as safe as possible during the recent surge in cases.

Monday morning, Johnson County Schools implemented a “Test-To-Stay” program.

This program is meant to focus on students who are unvaccinated and is intended to continue education, not extracurricular activities such as sports.

The program is volunteer based, and there are criteria to be eligible to participate, including:

Be entirely asymptomatic.

Must wear a mask while indoors at school for the entirety of the program even if all test results are negative.

Will maintain a 6 ft. distance from others when not at school, the student/staff member must stay home and refrain from any school/community activities.

If the test results are positive, the student must be picked up and must quarantine at home as directed.

The parent/guardian must transport students to and from school daily during the program.

The school district says it will keep masking optional for the semester, rather than making that decision on a weekly basis.

Students will still need to wear masks on buses due to federal mandates.

