Advertisement

Johnson County Schools implementing ‘test-to-stay’ program

(Johnson County Schools)
(Johnson County Schools)(Johnson County Schools)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools in the state are starting to open up after the holiday break, but COVID-19 did not take a break.

Several schools are taking extra measures to stay as safe as possible during the recent surge in cases.

Monday morning, Johnson County Schools implemented a “Test-To-Stay” program.

This program is meant to focus on students who are unvaccinated and is intended to continue education, not extracurricular activities such as sports.

The program is volunteer based, and there are criteria to be eligible to participate, including:

  • Be entirely asymptomatic.
  • Must wear a mask while indoors at school for the entirety of the program even if all test results are negative.
  • Will maintain a 6 ft. distance from others when not at school, the student/staff member must stay home and refrain from any school/community activities.
  • If the test results are positive, the student must be picked up and must quarantine at home as directed.
  • The parent/guardian must transport students to and from school daily during the program.

The school district says it will keep masking optional for the semester, rather than making that decision on a weekly basis.

Students will still need to wear masks on buses due to federal mandates.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest totals on the map below will still be above 2,500 feet, but it looks increasingly...
From severe weather to accumulating snow: Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather alerts in place for overnight snow, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57
Current list of roads closed due to Saturday’s flooding
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather

Latest News

Cara Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg
Police: Williamsburg woman attempted to smuggle drugs into detention center
Wintry weather wraps up early, sunny skies return by this afternoon
Insulin now at $30 per thirty-day supply with the start of 2022.
Insulin at a lower rate with the start of 2022
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57