Insulin at a lower rate with the start of 2022

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the start of the new year, insulin now sits at a lower rate for some living with diabetes.

This comes after the passing of House Bill 95 in February 2021.

The 30 for 30 rate is only for state insurance plans. However, Representative Patti Minter said she hopes to expand the current law so that everyone who needs insulin can get that rate, or even cheaper.

“One in four Kentuckians live with diabetes, either type one, or type two.,” stated Patti Minter, Kentucky State Representative. “And many Type Twos will become insulin dependent at some point during their life. So this new law helps Kentuckians have the life-saving insulin that they need.”

President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ bill will lower insulin to $35 per thirty-day supply.

“We’ve already done that in Kentucky,” said Minter. “We don’t always get to say that, do we? But we’ve already done that. And we’ve beat that number. And I’m ready to go back to Frankfort on Tuesday. And make sure that we can catch anybody else who hasn’t been covered by this.”

Minter is co-sponsoring another bill that will not only expand the current legislation to include more insurance plans but lower the price to $25 per thirty-day supply.

