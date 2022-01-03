Economic development projects announced in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Two economic development projects were announced in Clay County at the Eastern Kentucky University Manchester campus.

They are in partnership with Adventhealth, Volunteers of America and Appharvest.

The two projects are called Lettuce Grow and Downtown Manchester Development.

Lettuce grow will bring two hydroponic farms to the county. The other will refurbish an abandoned building on Main Street into a business called the “Mountain Market.”

They are slated to bring more than 25 jobs to the area.

