Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT viewers who live closer to the Virginia border reported several inches of snow overnight.

Roads continued to be slushy Monday morning like in downtown Whitesburg.

U.S. 119 on Pine Mountain was covered in snow around 5:00 a.m., but road crews quickly cleared it away.

Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams said he was up around midnight checking on road conditions. He said knowing when the snow would fall helped them prepare their fleet ahead of time.

“The temperature didn’t get as cold as I expected to, and that the snow melt as it hit the roads,” Adams said.

Adams added they are focusing on the higher elevations and then working their way down to other roads.

