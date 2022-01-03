Advertisement

AP Women’s Poll: Kentucky falls from Top 20

Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to DePaul 94-85(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll despite its first loss of the season. The Gamecocks fell to Missouri 70-69 in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay the top choice in the poll. It isn’t the first time that a team lost and remained No. 1. Back when Louisiana Tech was a powerhouse in the early 1980s, the Lady Techsters saw their 54-game winning streak snapped by Old Dominion. Louisiana Tech stayed No. 1 the next week. Stanford remained in second place this week. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State rounded out the first five. Oklahoma jumped in at No. 23. The Sooners are ranked for the first time since 2017.

  1. South Carolina
  2. Stanford
  3. Louisville
  4. Arizona
  5. NC State
  6. Indiana
  7. Tennessee
  8. Michigan
  9. Texas
  10. Maryland
  11. Connecticut
  12. Iowa State
  13. LSU
  14. Baylor
  15. Georgia
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Duke
  18. BYU
  19. North Carolina
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Kentucky
  22. Iowa
  23. Oklahoma
  24. South Florida
  25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Colorado 53, Missouri 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5

