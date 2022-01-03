Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week five

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Mountain Top 10 of the new year features new leaders for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pulaski County
  2. Pikeville
  3. North Laurel
  4. Perry Central
  5. Knox Central
  6. Harlan County
  7. Corbin
  8. Breathitt County
  9. Lawrence County
  10. Bell County

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Corbin
  4. Shelby Valley
  5. Knox Central
  6. Pulaski County
  7. Lawrence County
  8. Martin County
  9. Southwestern
  10. South Laurel

