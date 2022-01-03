Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week five

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Mountain Top 10 of the new year features new leaders for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pulaski County Pikeville North Laurel Perry Central Knox Central Harlan County Corbin Breathitt County Lawrence County Bell County

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville North Laurel Corbin Shelby Valley Knox Central Pulaski County Lawrence County Martin County Southwestern South Laurel

