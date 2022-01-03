Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week five
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Mountain Top 10 of the new year features new leaders for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Pulaski County
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Perry Central
- Knox Central
- Harlan County
- Corbin
- Breathitt County
- Lawrence County
- Bell County
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Corbin
- Shelby Valley
- Knox Central
- Pulaski County
- Lawrence County
- Martin County
- Southwestern
- South Laurel
