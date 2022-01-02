Winter Weather alerts in place for overnight snow, Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This active weather pattern continues across the mountains. Winter Weather alerts are in place for overnight snow. Here is the full breakdown:

Here Comes Winter

WHAT: Snow showers will begin later tonight. Everyone has a chance of seeing some flakes, but the best chance of seeing accumulation will be along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway.

WHEN: Snow is expected to begin this evening and last through Monday morning.

HOW MUCH: In the dark blue counties, 1-2″ of snow is possible with locally higher amounts. In the higher elevations (pink color), 2-4″ of snow is possible with locally higher amounts.

Snow Totals (WYMT)

ALERTS: A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the counties in purple until 8 a.m. Monday, and a Winter Storm Warning is in place for the counties in pink until 8 a.m.

Winter Weather Alerts (WYMT)

TRAVEL: Traveling could be difficult at times. Temperatures fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, so slick spots on roads and bridges are likely. Please use caution if you have to be on the roads and give yourself plenty of time.

POWER OUTAGES: Because of the heavy, wet nature of this snow, some power outages are possible, mainly in the higher elevations.

Next Work Week

On Monday, a few snow showers or flurries are possible during the morning, but we do begin to dry out and clear out during the afternoon. It will be a cold day with highs staying in the mid-30s. We will see some sunshine, so that will help with some melting. However, anything leftover into Monday night will refreeze as lows fall into the upper teens, so use caution if you have to be on the roads.

We warm up into Tuesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. We stay dry with highs in the upper-40s.

On Wednesday, we remain dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, highs reach the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

The weather gets interesting again into Thursday. Some models are showing a rain/snow mix across the area, while others are not. We will keep an eye on this system as we get closer and keep you updated.

One thing is for sure, some cold air is on the way. Highs on Thursday stay in the upper-30s with lows falling into the teens.

Into Friday, we look to stay dry and cold. Highs struggle to make it out of the upper-20s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Once again, lows fall into the teens.

