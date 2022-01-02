From severe weather to accumulating snow: Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first weekend of the new year has been a wild ride that is bringing some wild weather with it.

Our daytime high for today was at midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by late this afternoon and into the 20s overnight.

The system that gave us trouble on Saturday is still nearby and it’s not done with us just yet.

NWS Jackson and Morristown have issued winter weather alerts for most of our region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our Kentucky, Tennessee and most of our Virginia counties until 8 a.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Wise County until the same time.

The latest model data continues to push our snow totals higher in some areas, so we have decided to put out our own map. Please remember that the highest totals on the map below will still be above 2,500 feet, but it looks increasingly possible that everyone could wake up with some snow on the ground Monday morning.

Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly once the snow starts falling, so do your best to stay off the roads as much as possible once it does. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s by Monday morning with wind chills making it feel like the mid to upper teens at times.

We finally begin to dry out into the next work week.

We stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. It will be cold! High temperatures stay in the upper-30s with lows falling into the lower-20s.

Tuesday, we are still dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper-40s to lower-50s with lows falling into the mid-30s.

