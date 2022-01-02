NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Louisville surveyed damage Sunday morning following severe New Year’s Day storms.

Officials confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green near the area of Cave Mill Road. Damage along Cave Mill Rd was from BOTH straight-line winds and a tornado.

The tornado was rated EF-0 (winds to 85 mph) with straight-line winds to 75 mph.

NWS will continue to survey damage Sunday in Barren County and Logan County on Monday.

