Advertisement

NKY medical testing center sees surge in COVID-19 testing

Gravity Diagnostics has seen a surge in COVID-19 testing.
Gravity Diagnostics has seen a surge in COVID-19 testing.(wvir)
By Drew Amman and Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky medical testing center is seeing a surge in COVID-19 testing after the Commonwealth reported a high COVID-19 incidence rate in 107 of its 120 counties.

Gravity Diagnostics has seen double the number of people at their drive-through testing locations in Covington and Florence.

Patients waiting to receive their free PCR test have reported waiting in long lines for hours.

“I’m happy people are getting tested because I know everyone was traveling, but it’s very difficult to get tested,” one patient said.

The recent surge in testing comes after the Commonwealth reported that 69.1% per 100,000 residents in Kenton County tested positive for COVID-19. In Boone County, it is 74.8%.

The high demand in COVID-19 testing caused a traffic jam at the Covington location on Monday.

“Attention Covington Residents: Please be aware that increased demand for COVID-19 testing has resulted in congestion near the W. 4th Street Covington testing site. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time of high demand for COVID-19 testing,” Gravity Diagnostics said.

On Thursday, the company stated that people at their Florence location had to wait between two and a half to three hours just to get tested.

Gravity Diagnostics worked through the holiday weekend to process the tests.

The company says that due to the high volume of patients, the test results from Thursday or Friday will be delayed up to 72 hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Pike County Emergency Management officials begin assessing flood damage
The highest totals on the map below will still be above 2,500 feet, but it looks increasingly...
From severe weather to accumulating snow: Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Current list of roads closed due to Saturday’s flooding
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Flooding reported in Floyd County after Saturday’s heavy rain

Latest News

Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
COVID numbers continue to go up: More than 5,000 cases announced in Kentucky on Wednesday
Hospital
Gov. DeWine | COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since start of pandemic