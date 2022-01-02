NKY medical testing center sees surge in COVID-19 testing

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky medical testing center is seeing a surge in COVID-19 testing after the Commonwealth reported a high COVID-19 incidence rate in 107 of its 120 counties.

Gravity Diagnostics has seen double the number of people at their drive-through testing locations in Covington and Florence.

Patients waiting to receive their free PCR test have reported waiting in long lines for hours.

“I’m happy people are getting tested because I know everyone was traveling, but it’s very difficult to get tested,” one patient said.

The recent surge in testing comes after the Commonwealth reported that 69.1% per 100,000 residents in Kenton County tested positive for COVID-19. In Boone County, it is 74.8%.

The high demand in COVID-19 testing caused a traffic jam at the Covington location on Monday.

“Attention Covington Residents: Please be aware that increased demand for COVID-19 testing has resulted in congestion near the W. 4th Street Covington testing site. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time of high demand for COVID-19 testing,” Gravity Diagnostics said.

On Thursday, the company stated that people at their Florence location had to wait between two and a half to three hours just to get tested.

Gravity Diagnostics worked through the holiday weekend to process the tests.

The company says that due to the high volume of patients, the test results from Thursday or Friday will be delayed up to 72 hours.

