KYTC officials prep for more severe weather

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY. (WYMT) - With more severe weather possibly on the way, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are preparing for the worst.

Crew members have been hard at work calibrating equipment and gathering salt for any possibility of heavy snow.

If weather gets bad enough, District 10 Spokesperson H.B. Elkins said he asks everyone to stay as safe as possible on the roads.

“Slow down, don’t make any sudden movements, no sudden turns, no sudden breaking, no sudden acceleration,” he said.

Elkins said the recent flooding has kept his crews busy, but they are still ready for whatever lies ahead.

