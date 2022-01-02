KY-195 in Pike County closed due to rockslide

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - KY-195 in Pike County is closed for up to two days due to a large rockslide blocking the road.

The closure is between mile points 4.5 and 5.0, near KY 611 and Bowling Fork Road.

A KYTC crew is on site and anticipates the road to possibly be closed for up to two days to remove the fallen rocks.

KYTC officials urge everyone to use caution in the area.

Drivers should detour via KY-611, KY-805, KY-197 and US-23 during this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.