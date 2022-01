ORLANDO, Fla. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s leading pass rusher made it official Saturday, saying he will enter the NFL Draft.

He tweeted following the game thanking Big Blue Nation for their support.

Thank you BBN!!! It’s been a hell of a ride!! Forever thankful💙 — Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) January 1, 2022

Paschal missed the Citrus Bowl due to injury, but still racked up 52 tackles and five sacks in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.