Water rescues ongoing in Pike County, several roads shut down due to flooding

Viewer Bill Childers sent in this picture of water over Stone Coal Road in Pike County.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials tell WYMT parts of Pike County are dealing with a mess Saturday morning.

Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett said water rescues are ongoing at Belfry and Sydney. We’re told the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and another organization are helping in that area.

We’re also told U.S. 119 is closed at Belfry Middle School due to high water. Big Creek Road near the fire station and KY 319 at Toler are also shut down for the same reason.

WYMT Bill Childers also sent in a photo of water covering Stone Coal Road.

If you have any pictures, videos or reports to submit to us, you can do so by emailing them to news@wymt.com.

