Water rescues ongoing in Pike County, several roads shut down due to flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials tell WYMT parts of Pike County are dealing with a mess Saturday morning.

Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett said water rescues are ongoing at Belfry and Sydney. We’re told the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and another organization are helping in that area.

We’re also told U.S. 119 is closed at Belfry Middle School due to high water. Big Creek Road near the fire station and KY 319 at Toler are also shut down for the same reason.

WYMT Bill Childers also sent in a photo of water covering Stone Coal Road.

