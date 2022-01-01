Stormy start to 2022, Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is an active start to the new year with numerous showers and thunderstorms across the mountains. Once this cold front moves through, some much cooler air settles into the mountains, and we could see some snowflakes to round out the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

Showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible into tonight. We stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid-50s.

Into Sunday, mostly cloudy skies continue with a few scattered showers possible. Temperatures start in the upper-50s but quickly fall into the lower-40s by the afternoon.

Into Sunday evening, models continue to hint at some snow showers developing across the mountains. We are not expecting a huge, widespread accumulation with this system; however, some light accumulation is possible. In the valleys, places could see up to a dusting. In higher elevations, 1-2″ look possible.

Next Work Week

We finally begin to dry out into the next work week.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Monday. It will be cold! High temperatures stay in the upper-30s with lows falling into lower-20s.

Into Tuesday, we remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper-40s to lower-50s with lows falling into mid-30s.

On Wednesday, clouds begin to increase across the mountains. A few showers are possible, but most of us look to stay dry. Once again, temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

Looking ahead, the weather gets interesting.

Models are hinting at a few more snow showers on Thursday. Highs reach the lower-40s with lows falling into the upper teens!

We stay frigid on Friday. Temperatures stay in the upper-20s to lower-30s with lows falling into the upper teens.

We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. Highs will be a touch warmer as we top out in the mid-to-upper-40s.

