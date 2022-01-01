Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County officials are assessing the damage caused by a storm on New Year’s Day.

A tornado warning was issued for part of Madison County just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Some viewers told WKYT they saw what they believed to be a funnel cloud in the sky around that time.

“It was crazy coming through here. The trees were down, everyone was out here. I had never seen anything like this,” said Olivia Goode, whose home was damaged in the storm.

In Union City, Goode looks around at the mess that is now her front yard. The massive tree uprooted in the storm barely missing her home.

“We always talked about if there was a tornado or anything to come through here, that was the tree we were so afraid of. It was only like five feet away from hitting the house, so we’re very blessed.”

These homeowners in Union City were incredibly fortunate after this massive tree missed their house by a few feet. We saw damage like this all over Madison Co. See how neighbors have come together after the storm tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/h4Dl84i2zO — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) January 1, 2022

Goode and her family sought shelter at with a neighbor right before the storm hit. As she takes in the scene, she can only consider herself incredibly lucky.

“We’re very thankful. There’s no serious damage to the house, just the roof and some water damage. So we have a lot to be thankful for.”

Fire Chief Robert Eades said the storm came in fast.

“I know it wasn’t but three or four minutes after the sirens went off that it hit. A neighbor called me and told me to come to his basement. Before I got out the back door, it hit. Just right after the sirens. So it was real quick,” said Chief Eades.

Eades joined homeowners in the community, assessing the damage, cleaning where they can and figuring out where to go from here.

“We just kind of have to wait and see.”

The Union City Fire Department tells WKYT several homes in the Union City area have damage. Firefighters also say some barns have been destroyed by the storm.

At one time, fallen trees and branches were reported to be blocking parts of Wilderness Road, Walker Parke Road, Brookstown Road, and Union City Road. Firefighters say the debris has since been removed from those roads.

No injuries have been reported in Madison County because of the storm.

