Robinson leads UK on late drive, beats Iowa 20-17 in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WYMT) - On the backs of a late drive led by Wan’Dale Robinson, the Kentucky Wildcats rode a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

The Wildcats (10-3) started off the game with a bang, scoring on the first series with a Will Levis to Chris Rodriguez tochdown pass to cap off an 80-yard drive.

After a field goal by Iowa (10-4) in the first drive of the second quarter, Levis connected with Wan’Dale Robinson for a 34-yard strike on 3rd and 26 to set up a field goal of their own, to make it a 10-3 lead.

Matt Ruffolo nailed a 27-yard field goal just before half to send the Cats into the locker room with a 13-3 lead.

Iowa scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives to take the lead, 17-13.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cats mounted an eight play 80-yard drive behind four catches by Robinson, including one for 52 yards to set up a Rodriguez rushing touchdown to take the lead 20-17 with 1:48 left.

On Iowa’s ensuing drive, looking to set up a game-tying field goal, Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception to Deandre Square to set up the win.

The win marks Kentucky’s second 10-win season in four years.

Several key Wildcats were out for the Citrus Bowl including Kavosiey Smoke, Josh Paschal, Josh Ali, JJ Weaver, Trevin Wallace, Marquez Bembry, Dare Rosenthal and Isaiah Epps. UK says they were out due to a combination of injuries and health and safety protocols.

Kentucky will kick off the 2022 season at home against Miami (OH) on September 3.

