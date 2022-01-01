Advertisement

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for...
Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured and forced the mall into temporary lockdown.

Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.

The mall remained closed.

