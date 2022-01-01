Advertisement

Off-duty officer shot and killed in Cleveland carjacking

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An off-duty Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in a carjacking on the city’s West Side on New Year’s Eve, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed.

The carjacking happened around 6 p.m., authorities said.

Cleveland EMS said crews took an approximately 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to Fairview Hospital in critical condition, WOIO reported.

Authorities said he was shot twice in the back.

The officer was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, officials said.

Follmer confirmed the victim was a patrol officer for the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District. His name has not yet been released.

The officer’s car was recovered in Euclid after the driver led police on a chase through several East Side communities, police sources said.

Police sources said that two suspects are in custody. The officer’s car appeared to have sustained damage.

A press conference was held outside the hospital once his family was notified of the tragedy.

“This is a very sad day. My heart is aching for the family and for our officers. Senseless ... it just doesn’t make any sense,” Deputy Chief of Police Wayne Drummond stated.

“It’s a heck of a way to end the year. Anytime that life is taken is a tragedy,” Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard said. “We just ask that everybody prays for the families of all the victims of crimes in our city. ... Pray for the family of this officer. It’s a difficult time. Pray for our city.”

At the press conference outside the hospital, Mayor-elect Justin Bibb asked residents to keep the officer’s family in their prayers: “ Let’s all stay vigilant this evening, stay safe and healthy. I also want to thank all members of law enforcement who supported us this evening. And again, everyone stay safe, and please keep this family in your prayers this evening.”

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said it is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in the slaying of this off-duty officer.

