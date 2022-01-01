New Year’s storms bring flooding, power outages to the mountains
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A round of storms during New Year’s Day morning has brought flooding and even power outages to locations in the mountains.
Here are the latest power outage numbers as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday:
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt - 90
Floyd - 144
Pike - 1,363
Total: 1,597
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd - 45
Total: 45
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:
Knox - 50
Lee, KY - 7
Total: 57
