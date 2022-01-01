Advertisement

New Year’s storms bring flooding, power outages to the mountains

(KOSA)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A round of storms during New Year’s Day morning has brought flooding and even power outages to locations in the mountains.

Here are the latest power outage numbers as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt - 90

Floyd - 144

Pike - 1,363

Total: 1,597

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd - 45

Total: 45

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Knox - 50

Lee, KY - 7

Total: 57

