Josh Paschal “highly questionable” for Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WYMT) - According to UK head coach Mark Stoops, UK defensive end Josh Paschal is “highly questionable” for the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

“He really wants to play, but I don’t feel like I can play him with a clear conscience,” Stoops said in Friday morning’s bowl game news conference.

Stoops said that Paschal had reaggrivated an injury against Louisville and came to Orlando late due to an illness.

