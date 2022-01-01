Advertisement

Josh Paschal “highly questionable” for Citrus Bowl

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WYMT) - According to UK head coach Mark Stoops, UK defensive end Josh Paschal is “highly questionable” for the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

“He really wants to play, but I don’t feel like I can play him with a clear conscience,” Stoops said in Friday morning’s bowl game news conference.

Stoops said that Paschal had reaggrivated an injury against Louisville and came to Orlando late due to an illness.

