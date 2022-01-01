Advertisement

‘I will always love her’ | Dolly Parton reflects on death of Betty White

Dolly Parton said that she learned of Betty White’s passing on the news.
Dolly Parton and Betty White
Dolly Parton and Betty White(AP Photo)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton took to Twitter on Saturday morning to reflect on the death of TV’s Golden Girl, Betty White, who passed away at her home Friday.

Parton said that she learned of White’s passing on the news.

“Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after,” Parton tweeted. “I will always love her as we all will!”

The passing of the iconic Hollywood legend has brought tributes from celebrities and politicians alike.

White’s death was confirmed Friday by Jeff Witjas, her longtime agent and friend.

“I truly never thought she was going to pass away,” Witjas told The Associated Press. “She meant the world to me as a friend. She was the most positive person I’ve ever known.”

White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

