Advertisement

Heavy rain floods businesses, closes roads in Casey County

Flooding on U.S. 127 in Liberty, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Flooding on U.S. 127 in Liberty, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain on New Year’s Day damaged at least three businesses in Liberty, and shut down multiple roads around Casey County, according to Casey County Emergency Management.

Casey County Emergency Manager Rick Wesley told WKYT that the U.S. 127 Bypass in Liberty appeared to be the hardest hit area. He says the Village Restaurant, True’s Electric, and True’s Gardening, all of which are off the Bypass, were flooded Saturday.

Wesley says crews have also conducted rescues from vehicles and homes. However, he says no injuries have been reported so far.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 reports U.S. 127 in Casey County, between mile points 16 and, 18, is closed. The cabinet also reports flooding-related closures on Kentucky 1640, Kentucky 198, Kentucky 2310, and Kentucky 70, in Casey County.

Gov. Beshear’s office says Casey County has declared a local state of emergency due to the flooding.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Several rescued from high water in Pike County Saturday morning
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star
(Photo: Pulaski County Detention Center)
Federal Indictment following meth bust involving multiple agencies
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work.
Will your cell phone work in the new year?

Latest News

Belfry flood
Belfry Flooding Package
Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather
ARC’s president says thousands of Kentuckians are impacted by drug addiction, and many will...
Addiction recovery group prepares for rise in demand for treatment