Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After severe weather conditions affected several areas in Kentucky on Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency across the Commonwealth.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong winds hit parts of Kentucky early on New Year’s Day.

Numerous roads were closed or blocked due to flash flooding, loss of power and infrastructure damage throughout the state.

A tornado was reported near Hopkinsville and there are reports of a possible tornado touching down in Taylor County.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

State officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

