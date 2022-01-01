Advertisement

Former Perry Central point guard signs ten-day NBA contract

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WYMT) - Former Perry Central point guard Jaysean Paige has been added to an NBA roster.

The Detroit Pistons signed Paige to a ten-day contract using the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Paige has spent the season with the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League, where he has average 16.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting more than 45% from the field.

Paige was undrafted out of West Virginia in 2016 and has also played in Puerto Rico, as well as internationally in Germany, North Macedonia, England, and Hungary.

