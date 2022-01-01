Flooding threat ongoing, more strong storms likely later this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a very active morning for some, the severe threat is winding down for the moment, but don’t let your guard down. More strong storms are possible this evening.

Let’s start with that first. The latest day 1 update from the Storm Prediction Center pulled the enhanced risk (3 out of 5) a little bit to the south, so it now includes all of Wayne and McCreary County along with parts of Pulaski, Whitley and Campbell County, TN. The slight risk (2 out of 5) continues for all of us.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center pulled the enhanced risk (3 out of 5) a little further to the south. The rest of the region is still in a slight risk (2 out of 5). (maxuser | WYMT)

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The timing on the next round will likely be between 3 and 6 p.m. in the western counties and will continue to move east, reaching the counties near the Kentucky/West Virginia border between 10 p.m. and midnight. We cannot stress enough how important it is to have a way to get alerts as soon as they are issued. The WYMT weather app or a NOAA weather radio are two great ways to get those.

We are already getting reports of serious ongoing flash flooding in some parts of the region, including several in Pike and Floyd County. Several inches of rain have already fallen with more on the way. Remember, do NOT drive through flood water! Turn Around, Don’t Drown! We still have a Flood Watch in effect for everyone but our Tennessee and Virginia counties until late tonight.

A Flood Watch is in effect until late Saturday night for most of our region. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown! (maxuser | WYMT)

Stay vigilant and weather aware. This system is just getting started.

