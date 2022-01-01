Fatal West Knoxville shooting victim identified
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a residence regarding a shooting on Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane regarding a shooting on Friday night, according to KPD.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, identified as 29-year-old Terrell Kemp, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Kemp was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KPD said the shooting remains under active investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and no suspects are in custody at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.