Current list of roads currently blocked by high water

(WAFB)
By Brandon Robinson and Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Many of you experienced flash flooding Saturday morning when the first wave of heavy rain moved through our region.

Some places picked up four or more inches since just before midnight and more is on the way as the front moves back into the mountains Saturday night.

As of 1:15 p.m., here is a list of roads we have confirmed to be impassable:

Floyd County:KY 1426, mile point 7.0 to 8.0KY 680, MP 5.0 to 6.0KY 979 at MPs 11.0, 15.0 and 17.0.

Knott County:KY 1087, MP 9.0KY 1098, MP 6.0KY 2029, MP 2.0 to 3.0KY 550, MP 12.0 to 13.0 and 24.0 to 25.0KY 80, MP 2.0 to 3.0.

Pike County:KY 1426, MP 0.0 to 5.0, 16.8 and 18.0KY 1441, MP 5.0 to 11.8KY 1460, MP 4.0 to 5.0KY 194, MP 18.9 and 22.0 to 23.0KY 199, MP 11.0KY 2061, MP 0.0 to 3.0KY 2169, MP 0.0 to 0.8KY 3154, MP 2.6KY 319, MP 6.0 to 6.9KY 3220, MP 0.0KY 3327, MP 0.0 to 8.0US 119, MP 21.0.

