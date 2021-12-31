Severe Weather Alert Day: Potent cold front brings chances for flooding, storms and snow this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is New Year’s Eve, but instead of planning on how to celebrate the new year, the WYMT weather team is gearing up for a big weather maker that is going to impact us for the first days of 2022.

Today and Tonight

After starting off the day with very foggy conditions in spots, we will see mainly cloudy, but dry, conditions until later this afternoon. Scattered chances for showers will pick up the later into the day we get. Temperatures are already going up thanks to wind coming in from the southwest. Highs will soar to near 70 degrees this afternoon. The best chances for showers and storms pick up overnight and early on Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for late tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under some sort of severe risk starting late tonight and lingering through early Sunday. (WYMT)

A Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of the region at midnight and runs through early Sunday. The counties included in the watch are also under a moderate risk (3 out of 4) of excessive rainfall.

Make sure you have a way to get alerts as they are issued. The WYMT weather app is a great tool to have not only during severe weather, but calm weather too.

A Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of the area early Saturday morning and runs through early Sunday morning. (WYMT)

Weekend Forecast

The first day of 2022 could pack a punch for us here in the mountains. After the early rain chances move out, it is very possible skies will start to clear in the early afternoon hours. If you see sunshine at any point tomorrow, that’s not good. Especially as temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 70s in the afternoon hours.

The SPC outlook has about half of the area under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for Saturday with enhanced (3 out of 5), not too far away from the Kentucky/Tennessee border. All modes of severe weather are on the table, but I still think heavy rain and damaging winds are our main concerns.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. (WYMT)

When it comes to timing, I believe we see our strongest storms between 6 p.m. and midnight on Saturday. Once temperatures start dropping, the atmosphere will stabilize. We will drop into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

The weather party doesn’t end with the first day of 2022. It continues into Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s at midnight and drop all day long. The rain will eventually change over to snow and could leave some light accumulations, especially in the higher elevations as the front departs our region. Locations above 2,500 feet have the best chance to see anything. Most of us could see a dusting, if that, at best. Lows will drop into the low 20s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

Thankfully, while we get a firm reminder of what season we are actually in for most of next week, the first few days of the first week of 2021 look dry. After a few morning clouds on Monday, skies will clear out. It will be a cold day with highs only getting into the mid to upper 30s before dropping back into the mid-20s overnight under mainly clear skies.

Our next system looks to show up late next week and could bring us some chances for rain and snow.

Strap in. Winter is just getting started.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.