Severe Weather Alert Day continues as heavy rain, storms move in for New Year’s Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Severe Weather Alert Day in effect on this New Year’s Eve as we watch a strong low pressure system move into the region, providing the mountains with yet another chance for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms as we countdown into 2022.

Tonight and Into the New Year

It continues to be a mild and breezy New Year’s Eve across the mountains as a warm front moves through the region. We should remain dry until later this evening when the front brings showers and storms into the region. These storms, moving southwest to northeast, will have the potential for heavy rain and strong winds as they move through. The entire area remains under a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk for severe weather as we head through mainly this evening and overnight. Lows stay in the lower 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under some sort of severe risk starting late tonight and lingering through early Sunday. (WYMT)

A very mild and muggy New Year’s Day expected as we wait for the cold front to work through the region. Ahead of it, winds will stay gusty and temperatures remain very warm, surging into the lower 70s. That should give us plenty of fuel to work with for heavy rain and potentially strong storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Areas along and south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor are under a three-out-of-five Enhanced Risk for severe weather with the rest of us in a two-out-of-five Slight Risk. Heavy rain and strong, gusty winds will be the main threat. A Flood Watch is now in effect for the entire area as we head through late Saturday night.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for all of our Kentucky and West Virginia Counties through late Saturday night. (WYMT Weather)

Storms will work out late Saturday night, and our Saturday night low will equal our Sunday high.

Into the New Year

By the time we hit the second day of 2022, much colder air will be filtering into the region. Highs will be early on Sunday near the upper 50s before temperatures tumble behind our front into the 30s for the afternoon! We’re watching the potential for another system to get going to our south and provide us with the chance for some flurries or snow showers! That’s something we’ll keep an eye on as we fall into the 20s overnight.

We’re much cooler and calmer through the first work week of 2022, with highs staying at our just above normal and mostly sunny skies taking over through the middle of the week.

