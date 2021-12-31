Rockslide blocking Morgan County road
Dec. 31, 2021
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass on to you.
West Liberty/Morgan County E-911 officials posted on Facebook about a rockslide blocking a road early Friday morning.
They say it is on Liberty Road near Save A Lot.
Drivers are asked to find another route and to use caution in the area.
We will update this story when the road reopens.
