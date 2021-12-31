Advertisement

Rockslide blocking Morgan County road

Credit: West Liberty Morgan County E-911
Credit: West Liberty Morgan County E-911(West Liberty Morgan County E-911)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass on to you.

West Liberty/Morgan County E-911 officials posted on Facebook about a rockslide blocking a road early Friday morning.

They say it is on Liberty Road near Save A Lot.

Drivers are asked to find another route and to use caution in the area.

We will update this story when the road reopens.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft graphic.
Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back
Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under some sort of severe risk starting late...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Potent cold front brings chances for flooding, storms and snow this weekend
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star - 11:00 p.m.
Flood waters cover Pompeii Road in Powell County (WKYT)
Ky. communities hard hit by flooding this year prepare for new flood risk
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star