Rockslide blocking Morgan County road

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass on to you.

West Liberty/Morgan County E-911 officials posted on Facebook about a rockslide blocking a road early Friday morning.

They say it is on Liberty Road near Save A Lot.

Drivers are asked to find another route and to use caution in the area.

We will update this story when the road reopens.

