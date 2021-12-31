Police officials in Laurel County prepare for more traffic during New Year’s Eve

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the new year right around the corner, community members in London are prepping for whatever the holiday may bring.

The time-honored holiday tradition, typically means more traffic throughout the area.

“Plan ahead and don’t drink unless you have somebody. We’re trying to keep everybody safe and make sure that tomorrow everybody’s able to wake up with their families,” London City Police Officer Dillon Blair said. “Carry on and have another great year.”

Police officials said they are increasing patrols in the community.

“We don’t want anybody, even a subdivision, drinking and driving and then running over a little kid in their yard,” Blair said. “Trying to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Some local restaurants in Laurel County are expecting a packed house during the holiday.

“We will have security at the front and back door,” The Abbey Manager Brittany Cradic said. “Just to make sure people don’t bring drinks in and out. It’s usually shoulder to shoulder in here, so we’re really excited.”

Cradic said they are confident in a small number of drunk drivers coming and going.

“We do have cab numbers on hand, we make sure,” she said. “Of course, with the security, and our bartenders, and the management, to make sure nobody’s being overserved.”

Blair said they want the city to still have fun during the holiday.

“Just do it in a safe manner. Don’t go out and drink and drive or try to do stupid things,” he said. “Just have common sense about some things.”

Blair said compared to last year they do expect an increase of people on the road.

They wish everybody a Happy New Year, with safe travels.

