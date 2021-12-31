Advertisement

Perry County has its own rising TikTok star

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jerry Riddle is from Viper, Kentucky. A town without a gas station or a stoplight.

He is not used to all the attentional he is recently getting.

”People know me from Canada, I’m known all over the United States,” said Riddle. “Um, Ireland, I’ve got followers in Ireland and it’s just, it’s always been crazy to me.”

He has one of the most successful TikTok channels across Eastern Kentucky.

At any point in time I can be talking to anywhere from 100 people or 100,000 people,” he said.

That is thanks, in part, to videos where he took an old, beat up truck and got it working again.

”The jankier the stuff on my channel the more people like it,” he explained.

His channel is ultimately a platform, and he uses it to show people from all over the kindness and generosity of Eastern Kentuckians.

”It’s all about helping others,” Riddle explained. “It has never been about me sitting in the spotlight or me lining my pockets because, God knows, I drive a $500 truck. It ain’t lining none of my pocket.”

He makes plenty of content. Sometimes highlighting charities or local organizations that help people. But also, plenty of videos messing around and having fun.

”I’m just a normal guy,” Riddle said. “People freak out when they see me sometimes and I’m just a normal guy from Eastern Kentucky. I ain’t nothing big.”

He hopes his channel gives him the chance to have a big impact.

