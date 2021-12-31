Advertisement

New year, new variant: How to stay safe from COVID-19 while ringing in the New Year

PMC Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Infection Prevention suggests receiving a COVID-19 booster as soon as possible if eligible.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - While 2022 is right around the corner, a new, very contagious COVID-19 variant is spreading like wildfire across the globe and here in the mountains.

“That’s the problem with omicron, it is at least two to four times more contagious than the delta,” said PMC Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Infection Prevention Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, “but when you have a massive amount of people infected with the omicron you’re going to see a surge of infection with a lot of hospitalization.”

As New Year’s Eve is nearing, venues holding celebrations, such as the Appalachian Wireless Arena, are preparing to keep guests safe.

“That’s something that we’re doing our best with you know, with following the state guidelines and looking and working with the local health department things like that,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler. “We’re trying our best to keep everyone safe and I think we’ve done a really good job of it, I think that our staff has gone above and beyond, and I think that all we can do right now is strive to make it the best that we possibly can.”

Dr. Al Akhrass is urging folks to take many precautions, as we have heard before, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, getting vaccinated, and general cleanliness, but also suggests receiving a booster shot if eligible.

“The two shots, unfortunately now, you’re not going to have the full protection with omicron, but if you get the booster,” said Dr. Al Akhrass, “this is going to boost your immunity to around 75% with omicron, so we highly encourage people to get vaccinated and especially the booster if they qualify.”

Safety is many doctors’ number one priority and Dr. Al Akhrass reminds folks to make smart decisions if they decide to go out this New Year’s Eve.

“This is basically what we advise people to do,” said Dr. Al Akhrass. “Be smart about your choices, pick what’s right for you, protect your environment, and we wish everybody a Happy New Year full of health as well as full of joy and happiness.”

Dr. Al Akhrass says you can get vaccinated at Pikeville Medical Center’s drive-through vaccination clinic if you are 16 years of age or older. If your child is under 16, call the PMC Urgent Care and Family Wellness Center.

